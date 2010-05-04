Studio Network Solutions announces availability of SANmp version 3.1

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) has announced the immediate availability of its SANmp version 3.1 SAN sharing software.

SANmp SAN sharing software allows multiple users to access the files on a Fibre Channel or iSCSI SAN, enabling everyone to capture, share and edit directly onto a storage system in real time.

SANmp offers the benefits of safely sharing all of the storage on a SAN without the administrative complexities of clustered file systems. SANmp works at the volume level with native file systems such as HFS+ and NTFS and doesn't need any metadata network or special servers

SANmp is compatible with Final Cut Pro, Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, Pro Tools, Smoke and most similar applications for Mac and Windows. SANmp version 3.1 is available for immediate download as a free trial.