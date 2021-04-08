Streamland Media Acquires Sim Post

BURBANK, Calif.—Streamland Media has acquired Sim Post from Sim Video International, the company announced today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds to Streamland’s post-production holdings, which include Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Ghost VFX, Picture Head, The Farm and Finale, bolsters its presence in Los Angeles and Vancouver and gives Streamland a substantial footprint in New York City.

“The addition of Sim Post solidifies our commitment to creating an incomparable post production community that relies upon a team of talented individuals,” says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. “Sim Post’s alignment with Streamland’s philosophy and culture will make this transition seamless, enabling us to amplify social responsibility efforts within the communities where we live and work.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021. Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital are backing the acquisition. Sim Post customers will experience no service interruption, and all Sim Post employees dedicated to post production will be part of the transaction, Streamland Media said.