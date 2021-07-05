Streaming Video Alliance Launches New Educational Websites

FREMONT, Calif.— The Streaming Video Alliance has launched two new websites: the Streaming Video Alliance Glossary website and the Open Caching website.

The Alliance, which is a technical association working on solutions for problems facing companies involved in streaming video, said the new websites will provide much needed educational resources.

“Despite there being many glossaries which define streaming video terminology, no definitive source exists, which can make it challenging to discuss and reach consensus on technical challenges,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Alliance. “The new Streaming Video Alliance Glossary represents the first project produced by the Alliance Industry Resources Committee, which was formed to tackle projects outside the scope of individual Working Groups. The Open Caching website is an excellent resource that houses the entire body of work produced by the Open Caching Working Group since the inception of the Alliance, including Open Caching LABS efforts, technical documents, case studies, and presentations.”

In developing the glossary, the Alliance worked to create a comprehensive list of streaming industry glossary terms and definitions that will serve as a foundation for describing technologies, processes, and other elements of the streaming workflow, the group explained.

The glossary is available here.

The Alliance’s Open Caching Working Group was one of the first Working Groups established by the Alliance and the second new website collects all of the Open Caching technical materials in a single location.

The Open Caching website can be found here.

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners.

