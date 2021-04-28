Streaming Spending to Outpace Pay-TV in 2024, Says Strategy Analytics

NEWTON, Mass.—Streaming is poised to overtake pay-TV in terms of consumer spending as soon as 2024, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.

The “U.S. Subscription TV Forecast” from Strategy Analytics details that pay-TV services fell by 8% in 2020, totaling $90.7 billion. That decrease is expected to continue, with pay-TV spending hitting $74.5 billion in 2023.

Streaming, meanwhile, is on the rise. In 2020 alone it increased 34% to reach $39.5 billion. By 2024 that number is projected to be $76.3 billion. This would mark the first time that streaming spending surpassed pay-TV.

(Image credit: Strategy Analytics)

Strategy Analytics points out that even as pay-TV viewership numbers have declined and in some cases already been surpassed by streaming, the money spent on pay-TV still exceeded that of streaming. However, as cord-cutting has become more common and streaming services more numerous, revenues are projected to shift away from legacy pay-TV.

In context, Strategy Analytics forecasts that pay-TV will account for 40% of spending on video and TV services in 2026, down from the 81% it represented 10 years earlier.

“The fact that viewers are willing to divert an ever-increasing share of their entertainment wallet away from pay TV and towards new internet-based services demonstrates that the future lies with streaming video services rather than legacy pay TV players,” said Michael Goodman, director, TV & Media Strategies for Strategy Analytics. “This is a long-term transition, but there is no doubt that the writing is on the wall for pay TV as we have known it for more than 40 years.”