Streaming of the Winter Olympics Is Up Dramatically Worldwide From 2018

Foster City, Calif.—While TV ratings for the 2022 Winter Olympics have been down from previous years in the U.S., a new report from Conviva reports a massive global increase in the time spent streaming Winter Olympic coverage around the world, with the time spent streaming on the day of the 2022 Opening Ceremony up 349% compared to 2018.

The study also found a big bounce in social media engagement, with the official Olympics social media accounts from 120+ different countries increasing 370% compared to the average for the previous six weeks.

Twitter had the biggest share of that engagement, posting a 37% share.

In terms of devices, connected TV devices and tablets had the largest share of streaming time, with each getting a 28% share, followed by desktops (17% share), smart TVs (14%), mobile phones (12%) and gaming consoles (1%).

Roku had the largest share of big screen viewing, at 38%, followed by Fire TV (23%).

Among the National Olympic Committee social media accounts, Russia had the more engagements (646K), followed by the U.S. (547K) and Canada (526K).