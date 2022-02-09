Streaming of the Winter Olympics Is Up Dramatically Worldwide From 2018
Time spent streaming the Olympics on the day of the 2022 Opening Ceremony was up by 349% around the world compared to 2018 according to Conviva
Foster City, Calif.—While TV ratings for the 2022 Winter Olympics have been down from previous years in the U.S., a new report from Conviva reports a massive global increase in the time spent streaming Winter Olympic coverage around the world, with the time spent streaming on the day of the 2022 Opening Ceremony up 349% compared to 2018.
The study also found a big bounce in social media engagement, with the official Olympics social media accounts from 120+ different countries increasing 370% compared to the average for the previous six weeks.
Twitter had the biggest share of that engagement, posting a 37% share.
In terms of devices, connected TV devices and tablets had the largest share of streaming time, with each getting a 28% share, followed by desktops (17% share), smart TVs (14%), mobile phones (12%) and gaming consoles (1%).
Roku had the largest share of big screen viewing, at 38%, followed by Fire TV (23%).
Among the National Olympic Committee social media accounts, Russia had the more engagements (646K), followed by the U.S. (547K) and Canada (526K).
More data on the study can be found here.
