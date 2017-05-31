Strachan Named Director of FCC’s Office of Legislative Affairs

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai continues to build out his FCC staff, announcing that Timothy Strachan has been appointed as the director of Office of Legislative Affairs. Strachan will continue in the role after recently serving as the office’s acting director.

The Office of Legislative Affairs is the primary liaison to Congress, providing lawmakers with information regarding FCC regulatory decisions, answers to policy questions, assistance with constituent concerns and responses to Congressional inquiries.

Strachan has served in the Office of Legislative Affairs as an attorney since he joined the FCC in 2008. Prior positions included time as counsel to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

“We deal with critical and complex policy issues at the agency and Tim’s intelligence, experience and communications skills go a long way in helping the agency be responsive to and transparent with Congress,” Chairman Pai said in the official announcement. “I’m grateful for his willingness to continue to lead the Office of Legislative Affairs in this important work.”