StorMagic Signs On to Active Archive Alliance

BOULDER, Colo.—The Active Archive Alliance has a new member, as StorMagic has officially joined the group of storage and IT vendors that work to advance new active archiving strategies, technologies and use cases to increase archival data value.

Active archives manage data for rapid search, retrieval and analytics, using an intelligent data management layer for online access to data. They are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical or cloud, file, block or object storage systems.

StorMagic is a company that provides technical expertise and guidance for designing and implementing solutions for data growth challenges. Among its offerings is the ARQvault, an Active Intelligent Repository that enables customers to manage unstructured data, meet evolving needs and actively seek, find, retrieve and use data in real time.

“We are pleased to welcome StorMagic to the Active Archive Alliance,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of Corporate Marketing at Spectra Logic and co-chair of the Active Archive Alliance. “As data grows at an accelerated pace, organizations are increasingly adopting active archive solutions to cost-effectively manage their digital archives while maintaining fast access to the data. StorMagic’s Active Intelligent Repository enriches the Alliance membership’s range of innovative active archive solutions for intelligent data management.”

The Active Archive Alliance now has 17 member and sponsor companies, including Fujifilm, IBM, Quantum, Spectra Logic, XenData, Western Digital and more.