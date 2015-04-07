StorageDNA Showcases DNA Evolution 4.0 for 4K Media Workflows

IRVINE, CALIF. – StorageDNA is set to unveil the latest version of its DNA Evolution at the 2015 NAB Show. The DNA Evolution 4.0 is designed to repurpose and monetize archived content.

DNA Evolutions uses LTO LTFS archiving to protect high-res camera masters and a built-in Archive Asset Manager’s timesaving features to tag and search any archived media asset. Other features include automate low-res to high-res Smart Conform workflows and simplified Avid and Adobe project archiving.

StorageDNA also has the new DNA Evolution Infinity Series, an integrated hardware, software and workflow technology that provides a toolset for media archiving and data management. Features include DNA Evolution LTO LTFS, HP 6480L Tape Library and scales from 80 to 560 slots.

Also announced was StorageDNA’s partnership with MOG Technologies to offer optional workflows that combine DNA Evolution 4.0 with MOG Technologies mfxSPEEDRAIL Xpress.