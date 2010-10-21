Station Evacuated for Transformer Fire

PORTLAND, ORE.: A fire that triggered an evacuation at KGW-TV started in an electrical transformer beneath the building, the station said. Staff and crew left the building after it was rocked by two explosions just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Power also went out briefly, and one producer reported feeling an electrical shot from her computer keyboard. The fire alarm sounded, sending personnel outside.



KGW reporters said five fire trucks converged on the facility. Firefighters determined the blaze was started by a transformer that exploded beneath the building. It was said to be carrying 13,000 volts. The fire was brought under control by 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, though lingering smoke prompted a temporary relocation of the evening newscasts.



KGW is the Belo-owned NBC affiliate in Portland.