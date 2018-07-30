Start TV Diginet To Showcase Strong, Resourceful Women

CHICAGO—Weigel Broadcasting Co. in association with CBS Television Stations will launch a new Diginet Sept. 3 with coverage of 42 percent of U.S. TV households.

Start TV, will showcase strong, resourceful female as leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas. At launch, it will offer an original seven-day-a-week strip schedule. Episodes air every day at the same time.

"We are excited to launch the Start TV Network with the CBS Television Stations," said Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting.

CBS Television Stations with stations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore will carry Start TV.

Weigel Broadcasting owns stations in St. Louis, Cedar City-St. George-Salt Lake, Utah, Milwaukee, Rockford, Ill., and South Bend, Ind.

Bahakel Communications will also pick up the new Diginet in Charlotte, N.C., Columbia, S.C., and Montgomery, Ala.

More information is available on the Start TV website.