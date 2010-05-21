StarHub expands mobile TV service with Envivio technology

StarHub has installed Envivio’s mobile TV headend, featuring the 4Caster C4 three-screen encoder/transcoder, to extend the reach of the StarHub TV on Mobile service to more 3G mobile customers, including those using Apple’s iPhone.

The encoding solution has also enabled StarHub to enhance the efficiency of network resources in delivering its mobile TV service, which offers 25 premium branded channels of news, lifestyle, documentary and entertainment programming.

Envivio’s 4Caster C4 encoder with H.264 compression reduces the complexity at the headend, using a single platform to encode signals for both 3G and HTTP content streaming. It encodes and protects the content in multiple profiles to enable Apple’s http live streaming technology.

The 4Caster C4 convergence-encoding platform provides video compression from a single platform for the three screens consumer use most: TVs, PCs and mobile devices. Designed to enable fixed-line and mobile network operators to deliver content simultaneously across the full range of consumer devices, the 4Caster C4 is able to take multiple channels of content and encode them simultaneously to deliver multiple mobile TV profiles, multiple Internet TV profiles or SD and HD IPTV profiles.