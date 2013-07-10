StarHub deploys Broadpeak CDN manager, streaming servers

Singapore-based communications provider StarHub has deployed Broadpeak's BkM100 Mediator CDN manager and BkS300 multiformat video streaming servers to power its live video services.

Using Broadpeak's flexible, customizable CDN and video server systems, StarHub can deliver live television content in a variety of adaptive streaming formats, including Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), providing viewers with a superior quality of service.

Designed to handle the growing demand for multiplatform content delivery, Broadpeak's BkS300 servers streamline the delivery of video over managed or open Internet networks to a wide range of devices. The platform provides StarHub with a unified system for video streaming in popular formats such as Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming and Apple HLS for both live and on-demand applications.

Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Manager streamlines content delivery based on the type of service and customer location. By continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on usage patterns, it automatically pushes popular content to the edge of the servers, while long-tail content remains on the larger central library, lowering StarHub's storage use and operating expenses.