St. John’s University Integrates ChyronIP Graphics for Live HD Sports Telecasts

MELVILLE, N.Y. —St. John’s University has built the ChyronIP real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator into its Tricaster-based mobile production unit to bring high-end graphics to its live HD sports telecasts. Leveraging Chyron’s award-winning Lyric PRO software, ChyronIP enables users to create live, full-motion broadcast graphics, 3D animations and transitions and stream them directly through TriCaster systems.



“Our St. John’s Television Network (STJ-TV) operation produces remote sports productions for third-party outlets like ESPN3, CBS Sports Network and SNY, as well as RedStormSports.com, St. John’s official athletics site. The large volume of live sporting events we produce in part with the NewTek Tricaster are now able to include professional truck-style graphics,” said Mark Fratto, senior associate athletics director for communications at St. John’s.



ChyronIP provides producers with up to two HD or SD full-motion channels of Chyron graphics that stream directly into the TriCaster system over a network connection without tying up video inputs. In a compact lightweight chassis, ChyronIP is intended for live productions, sports, news and entertainment.



