SSL’s System T Hits Road With Croatia’s Nova TV

CROATIA—Solid State Logic’s System T broadcast audio production environment is experiencing Croatia first hand, as the system was recently installed into a mobile production vehicle for the country’s national television network, Nova TV. The HD OB Van 3 has already been used for a number of Nova TV productions, including music and sporting events.

The System T unit in the truck consists of a 48-fader main surface with full meter bridge, plus the Tempest engine and a redundant Dante network. SSL Network I/O Stageboxes provide inputs and outputs for deployment outside the truck, while more Network I/O provides SDI, AES, and analog I/O inside the truck. An SSL Network IO SDI embedder/de-embedder with Dante and MADI connectivity is also available for embedding audio tracks from the network to multiple video channels.

System T uses both physical identities and logical identities for the Dante network I/O, with a layered tagging and filtering system. Combined with Dante’s distributed routing and plug-and-play discoverability features, any input or output on the network can be found without proprietary crosspoint routing systems.

The HD OB Van 3 truck measures in at 14 meters long, has double width extensions and features 16 cameras and a large video production gallery.