SPX Announces ‘Quick Ship’ Program for Copper Components



CHARLOTTE, N.C. - SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric) announced a new shipping program for its transmission line components called Quick Ship.



As part of the new initiative, SPX will begin stocking commonly used parts for 1 5/8 through 6 1/8-inch transmission lines. As part of Quick Ship, these components will leave the warehouse within 24 hours or the freight charge is lifted.



"We are very excited to bring this highly sought after service to our valued customers," said Roger Cote, vice president and general manager of SPX Communication Technology, in a press release. "In time-sensitive installations, the ability to support requests from the field quickly is critical to the success of a project. These commonly used parts are ready to ship within 24 hours. And as a sign of our commitment to our customers, if we can't meet that deadline, then the freight is on us."



