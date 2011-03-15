Sprint unveils HTC Arrive

Sprint Nextel will launch the HTCArrive March 20, one of the first CDMA versions of a Windows Phone 7 device from Microsoft. With Sprint onboard, Microsoft has added to its WP7 carriers; both AT&T and T-Mobile USA released WP7 phones in late 2010. Verizon is also expected to debut a Windows Phone 7 device.

The HTC Arrive features a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 3.6in display, slide-out QWERTY keyboard, 5-megapixel camera, WiFi, 16GB of memory and Microsoft’s latest WP7 updates, such as copy-and-paste functionality. Microsoft also plans to add Internet Explorer 9 and multitasking for third-party applications.

The opening screen shows each user’s customizable screen with real-time Internet updates which, depending on the app, could be weather, news, friend status, messages, appointments and so on. The user can also customize favorite apps, photos and people on the start screen. Bringing related content from apps, services and the Internet, WP7 hubs centralize content and make it easy to access. The six hubs focus on people, games, pictures, music and videos, marketplace and office.