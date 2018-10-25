SpotX Partnering with Syncbak for Digital Ad Insertion

NEW YORK--SpotX has inked a deal with Syncbak to connect its digital advertising platform to Synkbak’s AdSync proprietary dynamic ad insertion (DAI) solution. Syncbak is also leveraging SpotX for its programmatic ad decisioning layer and ad serving technology.

“At Syncbak, we want to help local broadcasters monetize and make their content available to their viewers on any platform,” said Dean Mandel, vice president, Revenue at Syncbak. “SpotX industry-leading video monetization solutions allow us to present a whole new revenue stream to our users, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them.”

Launched in May 2018, SBTV and its affiliate destinations allow viewers to stream live and on-demand local TV station content on any device. The SimpleSync platform lets local stations stream their content to any vMVPD, their own sites and apps, and Syncbak's direct to consumer app. SBTV is available on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android and the web.

As a result of the partnership, SpotX is connecting advertisers directly to Syncbak’s premium, local, live, and on-demand video inventory which runs across the SBTV website, the SBTV app (web or mobile), linear TV stations, and Syncbak publisher websites and apps. Syncbak will also retain the ability to execute direct deals with linear advertisers.

“This is a massive opportunity for advertisers because when they access Syncbak inventory through SpotX, they will have the ability to reach two different audience segments simultaneously, viewers watching traditional linear TV and those tuning in via OTT,” said Benjamin Abbatiello, vice president, audience and distribution management at SpotX. “Syncbak has really been a pioneer in the OTT space, and we’re excited to help its content owners and creators earn more revenue.”