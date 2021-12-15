Sportsnet Studios Launches With Two Calrec Artemis Consoles

TORONTO—The new Sportsnet Studios here has deployed two Calrec Artemis consoles with AoIP ImPulse cores and Gateway technology as integral parts of the facility’s audio workflow and the audio centerpieces of every NHL on Sportsnet broadcast, including “Hockey Central” pre-game shows.

The new studios for Sportsnet, part of Rogers Sports and Media (RSM), reside in two distinct areas—Studio 31 and Studio 32. Both are SDI-based with conversion to IP at the edge. Their setup includes virtual reality sets, augmented reality, 22 set monitors, a 50-foot curved LED wall, 13 cameras, two IP-based production control rooms and the Calrec consoles.

“We are familiar with Calrec from our first Calrec console installed at Rogers Sports and Media some years ago. We started down the SMPTE 2210 IP path back in 2017, and these innovative new sports studios were the logical next step,” said Jim Morrison, strategic advisor, media/senior media architect at RSM. “From a technical standpoint, Calrec supports AoIP very well, which fits within our media over IP strategy. Using Calrec stage boxes provides full flexibility when working in the non-IP environment as well.”

The two Artemis consoles and ImPulse cores are spread across three separate buildings and over multiple floors. There are two audio control rooms and several Calrec stage boxes deployed between the two studios. Each audio room has its own signal breakout from AES, DANTE (used for intercom) and analog signals. Each room is also integrated with the existing Calrec console and studio boxes, used elsewhere in the facility, via a Calrec H2-IP Gateway.

“The advantage of IP is flexibility. IP allows all facilities to have a common core and common distribution mechanism for essence streams, with all deployed based on industry best practices and standards. We know the systems we have implemented have more capacity than we have yet taken advantage of,” said Morrison.

Calrec’s Canadian partner SC Media, which Morrison described as being “extremely supportive…from day one” played a pivotal role in the project.