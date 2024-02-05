Sphere Entertainment, NFL Collaborate On Super Bowl Content, Display

LAS VEGAS—Sphere Entertainment and the NFL this week said they will collaborate on creating custom Super Bowl LVIII content for and displaying it on Sphere’s fully programmable Exosphere LED exterior this week.

Sphere also will be featured in CBS Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and Paramount+ as part of the collaboration.

“We welcome Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas, which continues to reinforce its place as a destination for the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, Marquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, which oversees marquee events for Sphere. “As a new Las Vegas landmark, Sphere is recognized worldwide for its dynamic visuals, and we’re proud to collaborate with the NFL on content that will captivate audiences both in Las Vegas and watching on CBS.”

Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas officially kicks off today (Feb. 5), as does a slate of custom Exosphere content that will run throughout the week. Sphere will display content that includes:

A countdown clock leading up to kick-off on Sunday

A welcome visual that will serve as a beacon for the hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on Las Vegas

Key graphics highlighting the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

In celebration of Super Bowl history, Sphere will showcase all 57 Super Bowl rings. Throughout the game, content on the Exosphere will run live in real time in response to action on the field, Sphere Entertainment said.

During the game, the CBS Sports' broadcast of Super Bowl LVII will showcase Sphere. Both the Exosphere and the interior of Sphere will be featured as part of two curated moments in custom, one-of-a-kind videos filmed at the venue that showcase the immersive capabilities of Sphere's 16K x 16K resolution interior display plane, it said.

The Exosphere consists of about 1.2 million LED pucks spaced eight inches apart. With 48 individual LED diodes apiece, each of which can display 256 million colors.