SpectrumEvolution.org retains law firm to support D.C. efforts
SpectrumEvolution.org, the advocacy group seeking to win for broadcasters the freedom to use the digital modulation technique of their own choosing, has retained the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough to support its advocacy and educational efforts in Congress and the FCC.
Ron Klink, a senior policy advisor in Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough's Washington, D.C., office, is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and will be the organization’s primary interface.
