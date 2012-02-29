Spectrum Bridge to Offer HD Video Over White Space Network

LAKE MARY, FL & SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: Spectrum Bridge, a provider of database-driven cognitive networking technology for TV white space bands, has announced a partnership with MELD Technology, a provider of personal digital broadcasting equipment, to deliver the world’s first low-power portable device to offer HD video over TV white space bands.



MELD Technology will use Spectrum Bridge’s database to help in the FCC certification for MELD’s MT300 Personal Broadcast station, a low-power personal portable device designed for use on white space bands. The product targets the video distribution for the digital signage market. MELD is showcasing the product at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas this week.



"We are thrilled to work with Spectrum Bridge, a true market leader and visionary in white space solutions," said Jordan DuVal, President and CEO of MELD Technology, Inc. "Spectrum Bridge's efforts have helped us move closer to bringing new products from concept to reality as we certify our solution and continue to see the TV white space market expand."



Spectrum Bridge provided its database technology to help launch the first U.S. commercially available white-space broadband network in New Hanover County, N.C. two weeks ago.