Spain’s RTVE Goes with Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Spain’s national broadcast organization, Radio Televisón Española, has gone with Avid Everywhere to streamline the production process and collaboration among its facilities across Spain.

AirSpeed │5500

RTVE is made up of TVE and RNE, Spain’s official television and radio networks. The networks produce news, documentaries, sports, children’s programs and more on its six TV channels and six radio stations. With Avid Everywhere, the new broadcast workflow has enabled RTVE to centralize its technical operations in Madrid and reduce regional newscast production costs.

RTVE is employing Avid storage technologies to help manage all its content, including ISIS shared storage and AirSpeed │5500 servers. The Avid Artist Suite is also being used by RTVE to produce content, including Media Composer │NewsCutter Option and Media Composer │Cloud.