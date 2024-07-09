Space X's Starlink Has 1.3M U.S. Residential Broadband Subs

DALLAS—Parks Associates has launched its new Broadband Market Tracker with data showing that SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband residential service has already attracted some 1.3 million subs in the U.S.

The estimate is notable because it means that Elon Musk's Starlink service has overtaken long-time satellite broadband incumbents HughesNet and Viasat. As of Q1 2024, Starlink is the 12th largest residential internet service provider in the US market. The company is on track to become a top 10 residential ISP by market share by the end of 2024, Parks reported.

"This year, significant changes in the broadband market include regulatory shifts, increasing competitiveness from wireless options, and mergers and acquisitions," said Kristen Hanich, research director, Parks Associates. "The end of the Affordable Connectivity Program has challenged both ISPs and consumers, and growing price sensitivity is driving renewed interest in service bundling. This research will follow this and other trends and measure their impacts on the bottom line of subscriber counts and revenues for all major providers."

As part of the new broadband market tracker, Parks also released a chart showing that nearly one fifth of all home broadband subscribers now have broadband speeds of 1 Gpbs or faster.

The new annual research subscription service from Parks profiles more than 25 market leaders in the US and Canadian residential internet service markets. The Broadband Market Tracker delivers quarterly reports that analyze market trends, profile market leaders, and provide estimates for residential internet subscribers and revenues for the North American market. More information is available here .

(Image credit: Parks Associates)