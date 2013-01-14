Space Station/Loral Delivers Satellite for Hispasat Group

PALO ALTO, CALIF. -- Space Systems/Loral announced that the Amazonas 3 multi-mission satellite, designed and built for Hispasat Group, has arrived at the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, where it will be launched aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle by Arianespace. Amazonas 3, which was completed and delivered ahead of schedule, includes the first Ka-band payload for broadband service in Latin America.



Amazonas 3 is designed to provide a wide range of telecommunications services including direct-to-home television, corporate fixed and mobile telephone networks, and broadband in the Americas, Europe, and North Africa. When launched, the satellite will be positioned at the orbital location of 61 degrees West longitude.



“With the early delivery of Amazonas 3, SSL has helped bring Hispasat closer to its goal of providing the main communications bridge between the European and American continents,” said Carlos Espinós, chief executive officer of Hispasat, “When launched, the satellite will bring great opportunity for innovation and growth in Latin America with its broadband payload.”



Amazonas 3 has 33 Ku-band and 19 C-band transponders, and 9 Ka-band spot beams. The satellite is based on the SSL 1300 platform. The spacecraft is designed to deliver service for 15 years or more.