Southern Oregon Public TV supports tapeless storage environment with NVerzion TeraStore

Southern Oregon Public Television (SOPTV) has upgraded to a new version of the NVerzion TeraStore network-connected storage system at its Medford, OR, facilities.

The new system will help SOPTV replace an SD-based tape library with one comprised of format-agnostic digital files as the station moves toward a completely file-based storage system. With the rapid upgrade to HD programming, the new TeraStore installation lets the station move away from Sony Betacam tape as the basic medium for programming storage and provides for better long-term storage of digital files. The system also works seamlessly with existing NVerzion NControl, NTime, NBase and NGest applications that are already deployed at the station as part of the NVerzion automation system.

Prior to the upgrade, SOPTV had been using a previous version of TeraStore along with Sony Betacam and HDCam videotape. The upgraded system enables the station to break away from SD programming storage and eliminate the cost of videotape media.

The NVerzion TeraStore line of disk-based storage solutions features unlimited expandability and integrates with a variety of third-party server platforms, including those from Omneon, Grass Valley, Ross Video and 360 Systems. NVerzion’s embedded Xpansion file management software provides automated file migration based on user-defined rules and on-air scheduling requirements.

The expanded TeraStore line can now support up to 144TB of network-attached storage with the addition of a 3TB, 48-bay configuration.