Sony's getTV Gets 33 Sinclair Stations

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—getTV, Sony Pictures Television Networks’ U.S. digital broadcast television network, is adding 33 Sinclair stations to its affiliate count. With getTV’s new SBG agreement, the network’s clearance level is close to 70 percent of U.S. television households, upping its current reach almost 20 percent, since the channel’s debut four months ago.

getTV has now completed deals covering 65 total television markets, including 40 in the top 50 designated market areas, furthering its reach and increasing partnership opportunities for brands catering to influential boomer and senior demographics. Launch dates for the network’s 33 SBG station affiliates will be staggered throughout the summer and completed before the end of September 2014. The full roster of getTV’s SBG affiliates is provided below.

Sinclair Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer David Amy said, “We believe there is audience demand in our markets for such movie classics as those offered by getTV, and we are pleased to fulfill that local need.”

getTV presents classic Hollywood films of all genres and is available over free-to-air broadcast TV and through many local cable systems.



The Sinclair Broadcast Group owned and operated stations joining getTV's affiliate lineup are listed below:

Market

Station

Baltimore

WNUV

Birmingham, N.Y.

WTTO

Boise, Idaho

KYUU

Buffalo, N.Y.

WNYO

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

KGAN

Charleston, S.C

WTAT

Charleston, W.V.

WCHS

Cincinnati

WSTR

Columbia, Mo.

KRCG

Columbia, S.C.

WACH

Columbus, Ohio

WTTE

Dayton, Ohio

WKEF

Des Moines, Iowa

KDSM

Flint, Mich.

WSMH

Greensboro, N.C.

WMYV

Greenville, S.C.

WMYA

Las Vegas, Nev.

KVMY

Lexington, Ky.

WDKY

Madison, Wis.

WMSN

Milwaukee

WVTV

Minneapolis-St. Paul

WUCW

Mobile, Ala.

WFGX

Nashville

WUXP

Norfolk, Va.

WTVZ

Oklahoma City

KOCB

Paducah, Ky.

WDKA

Pittsburgh

WPGH

Portland, Maine

WGME

Portland, Ore.

KATU

Rochester, N.Y.

WUHF

St. Louis

KDNL

Tallahassee, Fla.

WTWC

Wichita, Kan.

KMTW