Sony's getTV Gets 33 Sinclair Stations
CULVER CITY, CALIF.—getTV, Sony Pictures Television Networks’ U.S. digital broadcast television network, is adding 33 Sinclair stations to its affiliate count. With getTV’s new SBG agreement, the network’s clearance level is close to 70 percent of U.S. television households, upping its current reach almost 20 percent, since the channel’s debut four months ago.
getTV has now completed deals covering 65 total television markets, including 40 in the top 50 designated market areas, furthering its reach and increasing partnership opportunities for brands catering to influential boomer and senior demographics. Launch dates for the network’s 33 SBG station affiliates will be staggered throughout the summer and completed before the end of September 2014. The full roster of getTV’s SBG affiliates is provided below.
Sinclair Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer David Amy said, “We believe there is audience demand in our markets for such movie classics as those offered by getTV, and we are pleased to fulfill that local need.”
getTV presents classic Hollywood films of all genres and is available over free-to-air broadcast TV and through many local cable systems.
The Sinclair Broadcast Group owned and operated stations joining getTV's affiliate lineup are listed below:
Market
Station
Baltimore
WNUV
Birmingham, N.Y.
WTTO
Boise, Idaho
KYUU
Buffalo, N.Y.
WNYO
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
KGAN
Charleston, S.C
WTAT
Charleston, W.V.
WCHS
Cincinnati
WSTR
Columbia, Mo.
KRCG
Columbia, S.C.
WACH
Columbus, Ohio
WTTE
Dayton, Ohio
WKEF
Des Moines, Iowa
KDSM
Flint, Mich.
WSMH
Greensboro, N.C.
WMYV
Greenville, S.C.
WMYA
Las Vegas, Nev.
KVMY
Lexington, Ky.
WDKY
Madison, Wis.
WMSN
Milwaukee
WVTV
Minneapolis-St. Paul
WUCW
Mobile, Ala.
WFGX
Nashville
WUXP
Norfolk, Va.
WTVZ
Oklahoma City
KOCB
Paducah, Ky.
WDKA
Pittsburgh
WPGH
Portland, Maine
WGME
Portland, Ore.
KATU
Rochester, N.Y.
WUHF
St. Louis
KDNL
Tallahassee, Fla.
WTWC
Wichita, Kan.
KMTW
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox