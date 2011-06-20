Trending

Sony, Vortex Media announce camcorder tech workshops schedule

Sony announced June 15 that it will take its newest professional camcorder technologies on the road and team with Vortex Media to conduct a series of workshops and training classes across the United States.

The sessions will be led by Doug Jensen, a veteran HD cinematographer, producer/director/editor, consultant and founder of Vortex Media, as well as a member of Sony’s Independent Certified Experts (I.C.E.) team.

Each full-day workshop will focus on a specific new Sony handheld camcorder, with topics ranging from initial setup to shooting to post-production and workflow options. Visit Vortex Media to register for a workshop.

Workshop schedule
Sept. 9-10 - New York
Sept. 16-17 - Chicago
Sept. 23-24 - Denver
Oct. 7-8 - San Francisco
Oct. 14-15 – Los Angeles
Oct. 21-22 - Phoenix
Oct. 28-29 – Austin, TX
Nov. 4-5 - Miami
Nov. 11-12 - Atlanta
Nov. 18-19 – Washington, D.C.
Dec. 2-3 - Boston