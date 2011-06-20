Sony, Vortex Media announce camcorder tech workshops schedule

Sony announced June 15 that it will take its newest professional camcorder technologies on the road and team with Vortex Media to conduct a series of workshops and training classes across the United States.

The sessions will be led by Doug Jensen, a veteran HD cinematographer, producer/director/editor, consultant and founder of Vortex Media, as well as a member of Sony’s Independent Certified Experts (I.C.E.) team.

Each full-day workshop will focus on a specific new Sony handheld camcorder, with topics ranging from initial setup to shooting to post-production and workflow options. Visit Vortex Media to register for a workshop.

Workshop schedule

Sept. 9-10 - New York

Sept. 16-17 - Chicago

Sept. 23-24 - Denver

Oct. 7-8 - San Francisco

Oct. 14-15 – Los Angeles

Oct. 21-22 - Phoenix

Oct. 28-29 – Austin, TX

Nov. 4-5 - Miami

Nov. 11-12 - Atlanta

Nov. 18-19 – Washington, D.C.

Dec. 2-3 - Boston