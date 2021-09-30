Sony to Acquire Bluepoint Games

SAN MATEO, Calif.—Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluepoint Games, a premier developer and long-time partner of SIE with a history of developing remasters and remakes for PlayStation consoles over the last 15 years.

Bluepoint’s expertise in high-quality world building and character creation will aid in the development of future PlayStation Studios properties, SIE said.

The deal continues the boom in acquisitions of video game developers and studios that has been fueled by the increased popularity of games during the pandemic. In 2020, investment in the booming video-game sector soared hit a record $13.2 billion, up 77 percent from 2019, according to a Digital Development Management,

In recent weeks, Netflix and Scripps have both announced investments or acquisitions in the sector.

“Bluepoint Games has been an incredible partner to work with over the years, and the craftsmanship they’ve demonstrated on past projects is impeccable,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The addition of Bluepoint to PlayStation Studios further demonstrates our continued focus on investing in and fostering creative teams we’re confident will deliver world-class gaming experiences for our fans.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With each of its projects, Bluepoint has continued to raise the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, developing some of the highest-quality remasters and remakes in the industry, SIE said.

Bluepoint’s most recent release, the PS5™ remake of “Demon’s Souls,” was a critically-acclaimed launch title for the PS5 console and has sold more than 1.4 million copies* since releasing on November 12, 2020.

Bluepoint will join the global development operation of PlayStation Studios and will be the 16th studio to join the PlayStation Studios family.

The day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be run by Bluepoint’s current management team.