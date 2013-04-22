Sony Pictures Launching Digital Broadcast Network

CULVER CITY, CALIF. -- Sony Pictures Television Networks announced plans to launch getTV, a new U.S. digital broadcast television network airing classic movies, in the fall of 2013. The third wholly owned Sony-branded channel in the United States, getTV will premier on the digital subchannels of Univision Television Group owned television stations. SPT is in active discussions with other stations groups in advance of launch. The announcement was made by Andy Kaplan, president for worldwide networks for SPT.

getTV will run fare primarily from the Sony Pictures 3,500-film library, including “Lawrence of Arabia,” “It Happened One Night” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai.” The channel will be managed by Superna Kalle, senior vice president of U.S. networks for SPT and general manager of Sony Movie Channel, Cine Sony Television and getTV.

getTV will be carried on the digital subchannels on Univision Television Group-owned television stations in 24 markets, including 17 of the top 20 DMAs. These DMAs account for 44 percent of all US television households, representing more than 50 million homes.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.