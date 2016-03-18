Sony Live Streams 4K Soccer With Univision Deportes, NeuLion

SAN DIEGO, CALIF.—Sony Electronics said it pulled off a successful 4K live stream of a sporting event, and in this case, the “first live North American soccer broadcast in 4K by Univision Deportes.” The match was Feb. 10, and previously reported as being produced in 4K, but not live-streamed to specially equipped Sony TV sets.



These events were said to be streamed live in 4K by leveraging the NeuLion Digital Platform and delivered over-the-top to Sony 4K HDR Ultra HD TVs with integrated NeuLion 4K streaming SDKs. The TVs were viewable to exclusive audiences at locations in Florida, New York and California. These events, which commenced earlier this year, will continue through the summer, Sony said.



Univision Deportes produced the event in 4K for a friendly match between Mexico’s National Team and Senegal, which took place at Marlins Park in Miami Feb. 10. It was streamed live exclusively to the Sony 4K HDR NeuLion SDK sets. OTT specialist NeuLion and global remote production provider NEP partnered with Univision Deportes to deliver the 4K live stream.



Univision Deportes has more 4K events coming up this year, including producing the final of the Copa America Centerio in 4K.



Sony said it expects the selection of 4K content to grow. It support this event on the professional as well as the consumer side. More than 20 Sony professional 4K HDC-4300 cameras were used to capture the match. NEP’s 4K mobile unit contained numerous Sony production monitors and edit stations, alongside the NeuLion real-time encoding and streaming platform. Delivery of the live match was powered by NeuLion’s end-to-end content management and distribution technology.

Sony is embracing advanced TV display technology in the form of UHD resolution and high-dynamic range technology. It noted that Amazon Video is the first to provide HDR content, Netflix was the first to roll out 4K, and intends to launch HDR content as well. The Japanese electronics giant also said its newer HDR UHDTVs will support Ultra, an app from Sony Pictures that will provide HDR 4K content on demand. The app is planned for a launch later this year.