Sony Joins SRT Alliance

MONTREAL—The SRT Alliance has a new member, as Sony Imaging Products & Solutions has announced that it is joining other industry members in the effort to boost the SRT protocol.

The SRT Alliance was created in 2017 by Haivision as a collaboration among industry players to support the Secure Reliable Transport protocol to overcome the challenges of low latency live streaming. SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack developed by Haivision for delivery of high-quality, low-latency video across the public internet.

Sony has announced that its latest lineup of remotely controlled IP cameras, including the SRG-XP1 and SRG-XB25, will now support SRT. Sony said that this is just the initial product that will support SRT.

“At the moment, the world is witnessing and adapting to drastic changes in the way we work and learn. Such circumstances have created a pressing demand for efficient remote communication, content production, and distance learning. By joining the SRT Alliance, we believe we can help customers to create and distribute high-quality video content with low latency in an efficient manner,” said Bruce Tanaka, general manager of Camera System Business Division, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.