Sony Introduces Portable Storage Drives for Professional Use

NEW YORK—Sony’s new portable storage solutions are intended for professionals who need high-speed data storage for back-up and transfer of content in the field. This new line includes a 256GB solid state drive (PSZ-SA25) and two hard disk models with capacities of 500 GB and 1 TB (PSZ-HA50 and PSZ-HA1T).





Each drive features one USB 3.0 and two FireWire 800 interfaces, enabling users to transfer video at up to 400MBps with the SSD model and 120MBps with the HDD models via USB 3.0. At these speeds, users can transfer approximately 30GB of video to the SSD drive in less than 90 seconds via USB 3.0.





The drives also connect to compatible Sony hardware, such as the PMW-50 or PMW-1000 decks. Each has a heavy silicon cover and protective case as well as built-in shock resistance, which can absorb falls of up to 7.5 feet for SSD and up to 6.5 feet for HDD.



The drives are compliant with MIL-STD-810G standard, the IP5X dust-resistant standard and the IPX4 splash-resistant standard. Pre-installed formatting software enables users to easily switch between FAT32, HFS+ and NTFS formats and an LED indicator shows the status of data transfers. The drives are also stackable for easy daisy-chaining with a design that allows for increased airflow between each to reduce heat build-up.



The drives come with a full three-year limited warranty. The PSZ-SA25 SSD drive, and the PSZ-HA50 and PSZ-HA1T HDD drives are scheduled to be available this month.