Sony Extends Use of Cinavia to Protect 4K Content

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – Verance Corp., announced that Sony Corp. integrated its Cinavia technology into the second-generation Sony FMP-X10 4K Ultra HD media player. The new model offers access to more than 200 titles via Sony’s Video Unlimited 4K service, the world’s largest library of 4K content for the home, as well as streaming titles on Netflix starting with the second season of “House of Cards.”



This latest adoption of Cinavia by consumer electronics manufacturers follows the integration last year of Cinavia in Sony’s first 4K media player, the FMP-X1. Compatible with Sony-made Ultra HD sets and projectors, the FMP-X10 gives consumers one terabyte of storage, along with the ability to download, stream and store the latest 4K content in one device. FMP-X10 also allows users to playback personal video recordings from Sony 4K digital video cameras.



The FMP-X10 employs Cinavia technology to identify and block unauthorized uses of Cinavia-protected content including content pirated from theatrical distribution, packaged media, and digital distribution. By blocking unauthorized copies, Cinavia influences behavioral change in casual consumers of pirated movies, driven by ease and convenience, to purchase the content through legitimate channels.



Cinavia-enabled devices in the market have now surpassed 168 million, an increase of 55 million between June 2013 and June 2014. The technology was initially adopted by the industry as a required component of Blu-ray Disc playback devices and software.



Cinavia was recently integrated into next-generation game and entertainment consoles, including Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One. Cinavia was identified as a required component of next-generation video services in MovieLabs’ guidelines for 4K Ultra-HD content protection and has been integrated into 4K Ultra-HD media player and set-top box platforms.



Since its initial deployment, Cinavia has led to an estimated $365 million of additional domestic consumer spending at theaters, home video retailers, rental services and digital movie services1. It has been used to protect more than $15 billion in domestic gross box office revenue from 300 theatrical and home video motion picture releases.



In 2013 alone the technology protected over $4.5 billion in domestic box office revenue, including half of the 2013 top-60 domestic theatrical releases, Cinavia said.