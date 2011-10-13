Sony equips Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center

The Wells Fargo Center, home to the Philadelphia Flyers (hockey) and 76ers (basketball) teams, now has a new HD control room to create and display content for fans in attendance. The new HD technology made its debut this week when the Flyers played the Vancouver Canucks.

This upgrade to new HD video production and LED technology was completed by Sony Electronics, which served as equipment supplier, designer and general contractor for the project. The Sony equipment will capture and produce video for playback during games on the center's LED screens and HD displays throughout the facility. Diversified Systems Inc. (DSI) provided integration services for the new HD control room, whole Sony role being lead consultant and designer on the project.

The Wells Fargo Center's new HD control room now includes Sony HSC-300K and PDW-700 cameras, an MVS-8000 production switcher, LCD professional monitors (model FWD-S42H1) and studio recorders (HDW-M2000/20).

The project also includes a collaborative marketing agreement among Wells Fargo Center, Sony and Best Buy, including a Sony and Best Buy co-branded HD/3-D interactive kiosk area in the center's concourse. Sony also upgraded the televisions at the Flyers Skate Zone ice facilities located throughout the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas.

Comcast-Spectacor (www.comcast-spectacor.com) is the Philadelphia-based sports and entertainment company that owns the Flyers (NHL), the 76ers (NBA), the Wells Fargo Center and four Flyers Skate Zone community ice skating and hockey rinks.

This project comes on the heels of a multimillion dollar Sony HD upgrade just across the street at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies professional baseball team.