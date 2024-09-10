Sony Electronics Launches the ECM-L1 Microphone

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced the ECM-L1, a professional-quality lavalier microphone with plug-in power and professional audio technology that ensures every word and nuance is captured with precision.

The ECM-L1 will be available in October 2024 for approximately $279.99 USD and $399.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

The 3.5mm mini plug providing plug-in power support is designed for an extensive range of uses, including direct connection to Sony’s Alpha series cameras equipped with aux audio inputs or wireless microphone transmitters. Featuring a compact pin design, it can be discreet without sacrificing sound performance, making it perfect for vlogging, interviews, documentaries, and livestreams.

“There has been increasing interest in higher-quality sound options to match the continued rise in video content creation,” says Yang Cheng, vice president, imaging solutions, Sony Electronics. “With the introduction of the ECM-L1, we’re able to leverage technology from our trusted ECM-77 professional audio line. This new addition brings a pro-grade audio lavalier solution to the gear kits of creators.”

More specifically, Sony reported that the ECM-L1 is designed to meet top-tier reliability and quality demands. Its capsule is built with a fixed electrode plate made of a rigid ceramic. Its superior vibration properties deliver excellent sound quality with improved rise time and high resolution. Externally, the microphone capsule is covered with a machined brass exterior to suppress unnecessary external resonance, enabling clear, crisp sound pickup. In addition, the high-purity OFC (oxygen-free copper) cable reduces audio transmission loss without compromising high sound quality.

The durable brass housing protects the ECM-L1 microphone to hold up against wear and tear, even under rough usage at shooting sites. The 2.2 mm diameter cable is resistant to breakage and a locking ring2 is used at the connection point with the recording device to prevent the connector from accidentally coming loose, Sony said.

Two types of windscreens are included to reduce wind and pop noise, including a discreet metal option and a faux fur option.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ECM-L1 lavalier microphone has plug-in power, where power is supplied from the connected device. It can be connected to a wide range of devices equipped with a 3.5 mm microphone input terminal, such as cameras, smartphones, wireless microphones, IC recorders, and computers, enabling high-quality audio recording to suit the many types of use cases.

For detailed product information about ECM-L1, visit here.