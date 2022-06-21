Sony Confirms Return to IBC
By TVT Staff published
Gathering will mark the first in-person IBC Show in three years
Sony will be attending the IBC Show in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-12, with a physical stand in the Elicium and a complementary program of online events.
The 2022 gathering will be the first in-person IBC Show since 2019.
“We’re delighted to return to IBC this year after 2 years of online participation due to the pandemic” said Olivier Bovis, Head of Media Solutions. “We look forward not only to meeting many of our long-term partners, friends and customers, but also to showcase where we know the media industry to be heading and how we are an integral part of that journey.
"We know that value creation, remote and distributed production, sustainable platforms and workflows efficiencies are the cornerstones of any broadcaster or media industry business in the next few years and we will be shaping the future with them to bring production at any scale, anywhere."
For more information on the 2022 IBC Show, visit https://show.ibc.org/
