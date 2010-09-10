Sony China deploys RTW SurroundMonitor for new HD van

Sony China Professional Solutions Group has deployed a SurroundMonitor 10800X-PLUS sound meter from RTW for use on Sony China's new HD OB van.

In one of its first applications, the RTW sound meter is helping production team members on the van monitor audio for live broadcasts of some of Asia's biggest events, including EXPO 2010 and the upcoming 2010 Asian Games.

The SurroundMonitor 10800X-PLUS is a tool designed for the fast pace and tight turnaround times typical for a live broadcast. It displays all surround sound information on one split screen, allowing sound engineers to check a broadcast's multichannel ppm level, phase, sound balance, center presence and overall volume.

The device can handle up to eight channels of measurements for both analog and digital signals, enabling monitoring for virtually any type of broadcast production. The meter also features other tools, including a 10-way correlator, an audio spectrum analyzer able to measure 31 bands of audio, a real-time audio vectorscope and AES/EBU status display.

The SurroundMonitor uses use RTW's unique Surround Sound Analyzer, featuring graphical representation of surround signals. It monitors peak levels, ITU loudness, channel balance and surround sound in broadcast, recording, post production and mastering.