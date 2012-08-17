Sony Bridges DSLR-ENG Divide with New NEX-EA50EH

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND: Sony’s U.K. Pro division today unveiled the new NEX-EA50EH professional NXCAM camcorder with a large-format Exmor APS-C HD CMOS sensor and interchangeable E-mount lens system. Sony is calling it a camcorder, but winking at the DLSR video movement with the large sensor for shooting “full HD movies,” and for “high-quality still photos.”



The NEX-EA50EH features Sony’s newly developed SEL18200PZ18-200mm Power Zoom E-mount lens providing auto focus, continuous variable iris and Optical Steady Shot image stabilization with Active Mode. Sony says “film-makers can achieve a constant zoom speed and smooth slow zoom, both of which can be difficult to accomplish with manual zoom lenses.” An extendible shoulder-pad enables a shooter to switch between handheld and shoulder-mount operation.



It records 1920x1080 AVCHD 2.0 video at 50p/25p/50i or 60p/30p/24p/60i, according to Sony, and captures 16.1 megapixel still shots with RAW format support. It also features a built-in mechanical shutter to eliminate related blur during long exposures.



The incorporated Power Zoom E-mount lens is electronically controlled by both the zoom rocker lever on the camcorder grip and top handle. The company says the camcorder design allows attachment of “both established A-mount lenses via the LA-EA2 lens mount adapter,” as well as other types of lenses using third-party adapters.



Sony also said the NEX-EA50EH “features a range of professional functions usually associated with NXCAM camcorders, such as 2-channel XLR audio, Linear PCM audio, time code, user bit and built-in GPS.”



Sony’s HXR-FMU128 flash memory unit can dock directly to the camcorder for recording an immediate backup. The camcorder is compatible with the new Mirroring Memory Stick, the MS-PX64/32/16, which supports dual, or mirrored, recording. The new card will be available in 16, 32 and 64 GB.



The NEX-EA50EH is planned to be available from Sony Professional Solutions Specialists in October, with dealers taking pre-orders now. DSLR News Shooterreports that the NEX-EA50EH will be priced at less than £3,000 (US$4,713).

~ Deborah D. McAdams