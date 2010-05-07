Sony Blu-ray players to support 3-D content

Sony’s new BDP-S470 Blu-ray 3-D-ready player and previously introduced BDP-S570, BDV-E770W and BDV-E570 Blu-ray disc home theater systems will be 3-D-capable with firmware updates available this summer.

The new models, along with the previously announced BDP-S370, are now shipping and available at national retailers.

In addition to Blu-ray 3-D playback, when connected to a broadband Internet network, all of the new models instantly stream movies, videos, music and more from Netflix, Amazon Video On Demand, YouTube, Slacker Internet Radio, Pandora, NPR, Sony Pictures, Sony Music and more than 25 total providers through the Sony BRAVIA Internet Video platform.

The new models also feature Sony’s Entertainment Database Browser using Gracenote technology that allows users to browse details like actor and production information from a Blu-ray Disc and access related content.

Unique to the new models, users with an iPhone or iPod touch device can control the players using a free app called BD Remote, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. The app allows an iPhone or iPod touch device to function as a remote control that includes the ability to access a Blu-ray Disc’s details such as jacket artwork, actor and production information as well as search for additional video clips online.

The models also offer improved startup and disc-loading performance. When the quick-start feature is turned on, the startup time is quicker and disc loading is faster than previous models. The stand-alone Blu-ray Disc players can startup from being powered off in about three seconds.