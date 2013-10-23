Sony and Wal-Mart team with VUDU for enhanced digital viewing

Called VUDU Extras+, viewers can now enjoy the standard features they expect from DVD and Blu-ray titles with their online viewing.

Certain Sony movies will enable VUDU viewers to access "Enhanced Scene Search" and "Clip & Share," along with deleted scenes and movie trivia, via the cloud with UltraViolet. One of the first movies to be provisioned with these features is District 9.Upcoming movie titles to be provided with the enhancements include: "This is the End," "After Earth," "White House Down," "Grown Ups 2," "Mortal Instruments," "Smurfs 2" and "One Direction."

VUDU Extras+'s "Enhanced Scene Search" allows viewers to search movie content such as dialogue, videos, photos and extras. The "Clip & Share" feature lets viewers select a clip from the movie and share with their friends on Facebook and Twitter.

In making the announcement, David Bishop, SPHE President said, "Sony Pictures has always been at the forefront of creating innovative technologies to enhance the consumer home entertainment experience both in the physical as well as the digital spaces. VUDU Extras+ will bring the extras experience which consumers have come to expect from discs to digital retailers more consistently and with increased interactivity.

VUDU Extras+ for District 9 is available now on PC and Mac here. Additional titles and platforms will be added later.