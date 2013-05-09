Sonnet Releases Enhanced xMac mini Server

IRVINE, CALIF. — Sonnet has upgraded its xMac mini server. The updated mini now supports a double-width Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express (PCIe) card’s daughter card and includes BNC connector mounting holes on the enclosure’s rear panel. In addition, the length of the xMac mini Server is now15.8 inches, making it available for deployment in a wider range of popular mobile racks, carts, and rack bags.



The enhanced xMac mini server is now able to accommodate a daughter card via a special mounting bracket included with the system, saving the additional PCIe card space. Also, with the addition of two holes for mounting BNC connectors on the rear panel of the xMac mini server, operators now have a place to mount HD/SDI connectors for PCIe cards without having to use a bracket that blocks the use of a PCIe card slot.



Sonnet’s newest xMac mini server and the previously announced xMac mini Server 2H transform a Mac mini computer into a full-fledged expandable rackmount server. This enables users to harness the power of PCIe cards such as full-size pro video capture and processing, digital audio interface, DSP accelerator, FireWire, RAID controller, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, eSATA, and other PCIe cards.



Both include a 100 W power supply and employ variable-speed fans to cool the cards and computer. An ultra-quiet fan module option for cool-operating cards is now available.



