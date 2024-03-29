Solid State Logic To Show Newly Unveiled Tempest Control App At NAB Show

OXFORD, England—Solid State Logic has launched its Tempest Control App (TCA) supporting the next generation of live-to-air broadcast production and will showcase the app as well as hardware additions for its System T modular AoIP-native platform at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

TCA, a virtualized fully featured software control interface, opens the door to new system design possibilities and offers broadcasters production and operational advantages as well as economic efficiencies, the company said.

It enables operators to control every aspect of System T mixing, routing, processing and monitoring from a touchscreen. TCA directly controls System T’s DSP and is compatible with all new and existing Tempest Engines, including virtualized cloud-based processing, it said.

Additional hardware control can be integrated with TCA when needed. For instance, operator positions requiring fader tiles can be incorporated into furniture for studio installations or deployed in flypacks for remote applications, it said.

The app also provides a robust, cost-effective alternative for backup systems and compact or second-operator positions, it said.

Any combination of System T hardware and software control interfaces can be used across the entire system, and all System T control interfaces offer a unified operator experience, it said.

TCA can run at home on a local PC, on a virtual machine on a shared server or in the cloud.

Solid State Logic will also show the latest developments for the immersive/NGA production tool kit for its System T broadcast audio production platform. Offering object and channel-based immersive production via specifically designed features and integrations, System T makes producing next-generation content simple and effective, it said.

Using System T’s flagship S500m large-format modular console paired with a 5.1.4 monitoring system, the company will demonstrate the latest features of its immersive audio production toolkit for live-to-air broadcast and music production applications, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Solid State Logic at NAB Show booth C6307.