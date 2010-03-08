Solid State Logic opens West Coast office

Solid State Logic has opened a new West Coast office in Los Angeles, CA, to better serve its television and motion picture production client base with a more comfortable environment to demonstrate its products. The new building offers expanded demonstration facilities to further showcase the company’s C100 series digital audio consoles and full line of analog products, including the flagship Duality SE, AWS 900+ SE, Matrix and the new X-Patch.

The new offices are located at 3700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 720 in Los Angeles.