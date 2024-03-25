Soledad O’Brien to Receive 2024 Insight Award from LABF at NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has announced that Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, author and philanthropist Soledad O’Brien will be the third annual recipient of its Insight Award. O’Brien will be honored during the NAB Show Welcome, April 15 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The Insight Award recognizes an individual or organization for an outstanding artistic or journalistic work or body of work that enhances the public’s understanding of the role, operation, history or impact of media in our society. Previous recipients include LeVar Burton and “60 Minutes.”

Currently, O’Brien hosts "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America’s #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine program, produced by Hearst Media Production Group. She hosted a top-rated iHeart podcast, “Who Killed JFK,” with Rob Reiner. She has anchored shows and specials on CNN, MSNBC, National Geographic, BET, ABC and CBS. Additionally, O’Brien has reported for “PBS NewsHour” and “HBO Real Sports,” and co-anchored NBC’s “Weekend Today.”

O’Brien is acclaimed for her work producing award-winning documentaries, including “The End of Affirmative Action,” Peabody-Award winning documentary, “The Rebellious Life of Rosa Parks” and the multi-part series “Black and Missing,” which won the Independent Spirit and NAACP awards.

Throughout her distinguished career, O’Brien has received many honors, including four Emmy Awards, three George Foster Peabody Awards, four Gracie Awards, two Cine Awards and an Alfred I. DuPont Award. In May 2023, she was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

In 2011 O’Brien founded the PowHerful Foundation, which helps young women get to, and through, college. The foundation also holds regional mentoring conferences, which have reached thousands of young women across the country. In addition, O’Brien works with major foundations, such as the Ford Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to produce impactful and educational documentaries on topics like hunger, race and education.

“Soledad O’Brien is an outstanding journalist and documentarian whose award-winning work represents the best of broadcasting,” said LABF Co-chairs Jack Goodman, former NAB general counsel and longtime DC-based communications attorney, and Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group chief communications officer. “We are excited to honor Soledad with the Library of American Broadcasting’s Insight Award at NAB Show. This honor is well-deserved, and we look forward to celebrating her incredible work.”

