Social media madness: App brings NCAA basketball tournament to Facebook

What might be the next best thing to sitting with friends and sharing quips about NCAA March Madness tournament action?

In the view of FreeCast, the answer is sharing those comments on Facebook while watching this year’s NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship with its Facebook app.

Long a favorite online video offering, coverage of the basketball tournament this year from CBS Sports, TBS, TNT and TruTV will be available for viewing online via the FreeCast app for Facebook. The app will let users watch all 67 games of the tournament via FaceBook as well as share their thoughts about the unfolding games with friends via interactive chat — all from one screen.

According to Freecast, the app’s Live Event Chat feature will let college students cheer for the their team, troops overseas share the game experience with their family and friends and allow workers to “boast to their colleagues about leading the office bracket without their boss overhearing.”

Many Facebook users will be no stranger to the FreeCast app, which played a similar role in presenting live feeds of the Super Bowl and the Grammys. According to the FreeCast CEO William Mobley, the company is expecting even bigger things for the app with NCAA March Madness. “Whether viewers will be using our app as their primary viewing platform or as a 'second screen' to accompany the television coverage, it's going to give them a totally unique way to experience one of the most highly anticipated events of the year," he said.