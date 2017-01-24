Snickers Candy to Do Live Super Bowl Ad

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Snickers, as in the delicious candy bar, announced it will “make Super Bowl history” as the “first brand to conduct a live ad during Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.” The spot, created by BBDO New York, will be performed and broadcast during the first commercial break of the third quarter and will star Hollywood actor Adam Driver.



Additionally, Snickers will precede the ad “with over 30 hours of original content” to be streamed live before the Super Bowl.



“We’re excited to welcome Snickers back to the Super Bowl on Fox,” said Bruce Lefkowitz, Fox Networks Group executive vice president of ad sales. “There’s no bigger platform for capturing consumers’ attention than the Super Bowl, which is the preeminent live event on television, and as this first-ever live Super Bowl spot demonstrates, innovation in advertising comes as much from outstanding creative ideas as it does from technology.”



The brand is “producing a 36-hour live stream event from the set of the commercial that will stream on Snickerslive.com, as well as the Snickers Facebook page, beginning Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at noon Eastern.



Beyond the live stream event, the brand will continue to stream live content on its social pages and Snickerslive.com before, during and after the game on Sunday.



The new spot marks the third consecutive year the brand will advertise during the Super Bowl, and the brand’s sixth appearance overall. The new commercial is part of a fully integrated 360 campaign to reinforce the brand’s connection to hunger satisfaction before, during and after Super Bowl LI.