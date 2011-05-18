Snell Technology Enables Web Tie-Ins

Snell Morpheus

A new technology from Snell aims to help content creators connect TV viewers with related "second screen" Web content, which, according to a U.K. study, is accessed on computers and smart devices by 50 percent of viewers during broadcasts.



At its NAB Show press conference, Snell chief architect Neil Maycock introduced the firm's ScreenToo infrastructure, which runs within its flagship Morpheus content delivery platform. With a downloadable third-party app, viewers can tap into metadata and "triggers" synced to a program's real-time broadcast, and Web content related both to program content and to sponsors' messages is delivered.



"What we are seeking to do is to create value by linking broadcast with the online experience," Maycock said.



Presenting jointly with CEO Simon Derry, Maycock highlighted other Snell innovations on display at the show. Among them: new Galaxy Event List and SourceSafe features that streamline and enhance operation for Snell's Kahuna 360 production switcher platform; a new timeline interface for the Archangel Ph.C real-time restoration system that supports scene-by-scene settings; and additions to the company's IQ Modular and Sirius 800 product families that add features and flexibility.




