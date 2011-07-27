Snell Outfits Panorama OB Trucks for 2014 Winter Games



READING, U.K.: Russia’s ANO Sports Broadcasting (Panorama) production company is tapping Snell to provide TV, radio, Internet, and photographic coverage of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.



Snell has been selected by Panorama to provide Sirius routers and Kahuna 360 production switchers for all OB vehicles tendered for the 2014 Winter Games. The system integrator for the ANO/Panorama project is CJSC Sony Electronics, which is providing a turn-key solution comprising 12 OB vans (five 10-cam OBs, four 16-cam OBs, and three 24-cam OB vehicles).



“Our most important supplier prerequisites were that the equipment be the state of the art and capable of staying abreast of the very latest developments in broadcast technology," said Sergey Revin, deputy chief technology officer at Panorama. “Both the Sirius and Kahuna product families meet these requirements, and we expect that the systems will also provide the reliability and flexibility critical for large-scale high-visibility events, such as the 2014 Winter Games. Furthermore, the Snell systems’ versatility and continued refinement will assure the ongoing value and utility of our investment.”



