Snell Doubles Capacity of Vega Routing Platform



READING, ENGLAND: Snell is set to unveil a new 4 RU version of its Vega routing platform. The new Vega allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber or coax, as either an input or output, within a 192-port design.



The fully asymmetric I/O port designation of the Vega routing platform enables users to configure the router with just one input and 191 outputs, 191 inputs and one output, or any combination in between. The system leverages proprietary algorithms to monitor every subassembly continuously. To ensure maximum redundancy, it offers a full range of options—dual crosspoints, dual controllers, dual power supplies, and dual fans — all of which are hot-pluggable or replaceable.



The extreme density of the Vega platform allows operators to pack dozens more signal ports into 4 RU than could fit into a conventional routing system. Each pair of ports consists of a receptacle cage that accepts a very small plug-in module supporting either fiber (LC-type small form-factor pluggable, or SFP) or copper coaxial (HD BNC and/or DIN 1.0/2.3) connectivity. Because Vega’s ports can be configured simply and quickly, broadcasters and media companies can choose the appropriate connection medium on the fly. Convenient support for fiber connectivity without the need for external converters makes it easy and affordable to maintain high data rates over long-distance links.





