SMPTE to Sponsor Cinema Technology Summit at NAB Show



LAS VEGAS—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers will sponsor a two-day “Technology Summit on Cinema” at the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 14-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, just prior to the opening of the NAB Show.



In line with the theme, “Advances in Image and Sound,” the annual event, (formerly the Digital Cinema Summit”), will bring together the world’s leading motion imaging researchers, scientists, practitioners and manufacturers. The event will also include filmmakers, movie theater operators, manufacturers and other experts focused on advancing the state of the art in cinema.





Wendy Aylsworth Topics will include a discussion on making the cinema experience more accessible to the disabled, moderated by Paul Heary of Sony Electronics and featuring panelists Nancy Linke-Ellis of Captionfish and Michael Karagosian of MKPE Consulting. SMPTE Fellow Mark Schubin will moderate a panel on Alternative Content Distribution, focusing on digital cinemaplexes exhibiting non-cinematographic content such as operas and sports events. Panelists will include Elizabeth Scott, executive producer for Major League Baseball on the Oscar-nominated film “Moneyball” and the Chief Media and Digital Officer for the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Barbara Mortensen, an industry veteran who negotiates directly with producers, distributors, and exhibitors to bring alternative content to cinema screens; Lenny Laxer, Vice President, All-Mobile Video; Bob Fiorella, COO, Cinedigm Entertainment Group; and Patrick Leon, Senior Manager Business Development, Sony Digital Cinema Services.



SMPTE Executive Vice President Wendy Aylsworth will moderate a panel on Higher Frame Rate Stereoscopic 3D, covering the scientific, technical and business issues related to 3D. There will also be panel discussions on content protection and 4K production.



